MALTA’s GREYLISTING – Statement from the Chamber of Advocates

The Chamber of Advocates is troubled at the news that Malta has been greylisted by FATF and would like to express its grave concern at the effects that this could have on our economy as a whole. Certain core industries, such as the financial services sector and that of corporate services which have, in the past, contributed immensely to our economy, will surely by negatively impacted.

The Chamber of Advocates believes that it is imperative that all the relevant stakeholders come together immediately in order to agree on a common strategy which will ensure that Malta is placed back on the white list as soon as possible.