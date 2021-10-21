Malta’s money-laundering woes: banks turned blind eye at transfers of millions of euro, court told / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 21 October 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Banks turned blind eye at transfers of millions of euro, money-laundering case shows

As money-laundering charges to associates to Darren Debono continued to be presented in court, a police inspector noted how the banks were allowing millions of euro flowing between offshore and local companies. This information was given during testimony as proceedings kicked off against Pier-Paul Debono, Darren’s brother, aged 42.

Pier-Paul Debono is pleading not guilty to charges of money laundering between 2014 and 2016 when he temporarily held the post of director in his brother’s company, World Water Fisheries Ltd. Prosecuting Inspector James Turner testified that although receipts for payment were issued by a company called Timodia, it was discovered that one of Darren Debono’s companies was actually the recipient of those payments. Offshore monies were being sent via a number of companies into World Water Fisheries, said the inspector. “No explanation was asked for by local banks,” he added. (Maltatoday/Times).

Labour leaves door open to election

The Labour Party kept hinting at an election on Wednesday, with its spokespersons refering to “a choice” between Robert Abela and Bernard Grech.

In a press conference at Labour headquarters, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said that it was not true that Malta was no longer attractive for business, citing two companies, one in iGaming and another in currency printing that announced they will invest or enhance their investment in Malta.

“We believe that everything circles around credibility, on who people will choose to lead the country,” Camilleri said.

PL President Ramona Attard recalled that under a PN administration, people used to be wary of the budget for the four years leading up to the general election. To the contrary, under a Labour government, people are expecting handouts and not taxes, she added.

Permit for Malta-Sicily gas pipeline issued

A 159-kilometre pipeline to transport natural gas and, eventually, hydrogen, between Malta and Gela, in Sicily has been given the green light by the Planning Authority, The Times of Malta reports. THe permits includes an element of land reclamation to build a terminal station at the Delimara power station, a micro-tunnel route running through the Delimara peninsula and the laying of an offshore pipeline between Delimara and Gela, Sicily.

The paper says that it was unanimously approved by the PA board after receiving a thumbs up from the PA’s Development Management Directorate, which noted that the project is in line with the objectives of Malta’s 2030 national energy and climate plan and will contribute towards the EU’s climate and energy goals.

Covid-19 Update: 20 new COVID cases were reported by health authorities while 30 recovered, leaving the active case tally at 262. 14 people are hospitalised, three of whom are in the ITU.