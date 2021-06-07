Malta’s UN Permanent Representative elected Chair of the UN Economic and Financial Committee

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ambassador Vanessa Frazier, Malta’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has been elected Chair of the UN Second Committee (Economic and Financial Committee) for the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly.

Ambassador Frazier has been elected with unanimous support from the UN Membership today and will take on her role as of October 2021. Ambassador Frazier will lead, for the first time in UN history, a Bureau made up of all women together with three Vice-Chairs from Poland, Dominican Republic and Eritrea, and Rapporteur from Nepal.

This will be the highest post a Maltese woman diplomat has been elected to at the UN and the next high-level post after H.E. Guido de Marco, then Foreign Minister of Malta, was elected as President of the General Assembly for its 45th Session in 1990.The Second Committee of the UN General Assembly deals with issues relating to development and economic growth.

Ambassador Frazier’s role as Chair will be to guide the 193 Member States of the UN on such discussions and to eventually, adopt the Committee’s resolutions. The work of the Second Committee is crucial to the mandate of the United Nations as it steers its work on the central role of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. By dealing with the eradication of poverty, financing for development, climate change, globalization, food security and global partnerships, the Second Committee is continuously engaged with issues of relevant and common global concerns.

Foreign Affairs Ministry