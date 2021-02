Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gozitan MP Chris Said has blasted the “unacceptable” practice of asking vulnerable Gozitans as well as frontliners to get vaccinated in Malta.

Taking to Facebook, Said wrote that he had received information about various Gozitans classified as vulnerable being asked to travel to Malta twice for their Covid-19 vaccine donations

