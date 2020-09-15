Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Describing the Electrogas project as a “marriage in hell”, The Times of Malta calls for a public inquiry into this project in order to address the criminal, commercial and political implications of this saga need to be addressed with determination. The prime minister has an obligation towards the country to commission a public inquiry to delve into the Electrogas project. Political expediency should not influence the timing of this inquiry.

The Independent highlights the state of Maltese roads after the first rainfall of the end of Summer season, arguing that this is a prime example of the terrible planning in some areas, as poor road planning and poor vision for such situations is the reason there is flooding from rainwater in the first place.

In-Nazzjon also reflects on the first rains, taking Government to task for bad planning describing certain scenes as unbecoming to a normal country. The Editor insists that it is surreal that newly surfaced roads continue to end up flooded at significant risk to the public.

L-Orizzont looks back at the efforts made by Government to safeguard employment since the onset of the pandemic, which have resulted in a significant hit on state of the public finances. The Editor highlights the fact that despite this increase in expenditure, the social expenditure was not put aside, and further investment was made in this field.

