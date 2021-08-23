Maltese athlete George Vella to take part in World Deaf Athletics Championships 

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Maltese athlete George Vella will be participating in the World Deaf Athletics Championships in Lublin, being held this week. Vella, 41, has been representing Malta in Deaf Sports for twenty years, his first participation being the Deaflympics in 2001 in Italy.

He represented Malta four times in editions of the Deaflympics and won a silver medal in the 2015 European Deaf Marathon Championships, coincidentally held in Lublin. He also holds the indoor National Record for the 800m distance, established back in 2004.

George Vella will be participating in the 10,000 metres (today) and 5,000 metres (Wednesday) races.

Vella has announced that this will be his last international event in the deaf events.