Maltese Editorials’ Perspectives

Times of Malta says that politicians had overlooked growing income inequality but that this is starting to change. It says political leaders should commit themselves to a long-term strategy on improving quality of life.

The Malta Independent reacts to proposed changes to the electoral districts. It suggests setting electoral districts in stone, so as to avoid furthe debate.

L-Orizzont says the country took important decisions to strengthen governance but that more needs to be done.

In-Nazzjon says concrete steps need to be taken to help our neighbouring countries.

