Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says that an increase in taxation will be inevitable if we do not have high economic growth

The Independent reacts to the Super League proposed by 12 football clubs, saying the values of football should never be put to the side.

L-Orizzont says that we need to continue to fight institutionalised racism

In-Nazzjon says that the Nationalist Party’s plans to regenerate tourism offer hope to a country going through the economic repercussions of a pandemic

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...