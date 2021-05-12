Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says that the upgrade of Saint Vincent de Paul facilities have been heavily blighted by both incompetence and lack of integrity among the stakeholders involved.

MaltaToday says that time is running out for Bernard Grech. The editor says Bernard Grech has indicated that he understands this, but so far, he has not come up with a workable formula to resolve this issue.

The Independent says that those who are disenchanted with the European Union have a chance to speak up in the Conference of Europe.

L-Orizzont says that trust in the police force is high thanks to the hard work of the force and the government

In-Nazzjon says that workers deserve better because the Labour government is not protecting their rights enough