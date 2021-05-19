Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says that an upcoming census will be an essential tool for policymakers.

The Independent says that Robert Abela is not taking action against Minister Carmelo Abela, who is being implicated in an HSBC heist.

MaltaToday says that Malta’s response to the Israel-Palestine conflict is disappointing, and that Malta should remain a firm voice for Palestinian civil and political rights within the European Union

L-Orizzont says that we should show more support to migrants.

In-Nazzjon says that we should ensure that we continue to curb the spread of Covid-19 as we open up for tourists.