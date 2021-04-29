Maltese Editors Perspective

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Times of Malta reflects the terrible tragedy of Gunner Matthew Psaila. While the independent inquiry had concluded that no individual could be blamed, attributing it to “misadventure”, the Editor expresses hope that procedures have improved but society needs to put its mind at rest.

The Independent notes that with Covid-19 still taking up much of the public’s attention, little space and thought were given to the latest migrant tragedy. The Editorial argues that while Europe has shown that it has been capable of finding common ground on many issues that it was facing, this was unfortunately not the case with migration. A much stronger effort is needed by all stakeholders for a solution to be found.

The Business Today reflects on the newest scandal in public procurement, following an investigation on a contract awarded with regard to San Vincenz de Paule. It adds that such news reinforces the perception that some businesses are more equal than others and that some of the large public projects may have been crafted in such a way as to benefit the chosen few.

The Business Weekly discusses the long-term impact of the pandemic on the cruise liner industry, arguing that lots of questions need to be answered for the future relevance of this sector. The Editor asks whether any cash incentives will be given in line with those given to tourists staying in hotels.

L-Orizzont speaks out about increasing mental issues at the workplace, which have become even more common in view of the circumstances. Workers should be provide assistance in this regard by their employer, it argues.

In-Nazzjon takes Labour MPs to task, particularly Whip Glenn Bedingfield for his attack on Standards Commissioner George Hyzler after the latter pointed out breach of ethics by MPs on the Government side.

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...