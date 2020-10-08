Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Times of Malta shares its worry that deaths from Covid-19 have now increased to alarming levels and appeals to the authorities to share lessons learnt from the situation so far. The findings from the probe into the deaths of residents at Dar San Ġużepp home for the elderly should be shared with similar institutions. The culture of sweeping things under the carpet to avoid political embarrassment has no place in this pandemic, the Editor argues.

The Independent gives its assessment of Joseph Muscat’s term as a Prime Minister, recalling that his six-year tenure was marred by constant claims of corruption. He was even bestowed the title of most corrupt politician of 2019. Positively, the Editor highlights economic growth and the improvement of civil right, but also notes that his main pledges, those of meritocracy, transparency and fairness never materialised.

Business Today looks at the task ahead for newly-elected PN leader Bernard Grech. The Opposition has to have a strong voice to act as a watchdog on government. It is something it has done well even if at times in an erratic fashion. However, it may need to develop a more elegant approach in its criticism of government policy and actions.

In-Nazzjon also discusses Muscat’s legacy but insists that his chapter is not yet closed until all questions relating to his time in power are answered.

L-Orizzont on the other hand looks at the challenges being faced by PN leader Bernard Grech, expressing hope that the PN moves away from what it describes as politics of negativity. It expresses concern that according to Grech’s political adversaries within the PN, his support mostly originates from what it calls the pre-2013 clique.

