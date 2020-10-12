Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta looks at the tourism sector and says that the industry is facing its worst crisis in fifty years. Industry leaders should re-think how the industry will change after the pandemic. Taxpayers should not be used so that entrepreneurs avoid the restructuring that the tourism industry needs.

The Independent says he length of time for court cases to conclude has been controversial for years. The government should sit down with the relevant authorities to try and find a solution, it says, adding that delayed court cases can lead to financial and mental strain for all parties.

L-Orizzont says valleys need to be protected. It says a masterplan to protect valleys that was launched last week was very much needed. Valleys should not be used by irresponsible people. The editor hopes the masterplan will continue to grow.

In-Nazzjon says our country is in a continuous crisis. Newly-elected PN leader Bernard Grech has already launched proposals. However, Prime Minister Robert Abela met Grech with hostility the first time they met. Our country deserves serious leadership to tackle all its problems, the editor says.

