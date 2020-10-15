Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Times of Malta argues that constitutional changes related to the rule of law need be bounced of with citizens, saying that this is a question of trust and credibility. As guardian of the constitution, the Editor suggests that it is the President who is now called upon to ensure, that the legal provisions to emerge from the process reflect the voice of citizens.

The Independent looks at changes to funeral services introduced this week where families are given 24 hours to prepare a funeral, and masses ‘praesente cadavere’ are now also allowed. This is based on new guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation. People who attend the funeral mass are obliged to follow the guidelines that have already been established for other masses, including the wearing of masks or visors.

L-Orizzont focuses on the need of a more sustainable economy which ensures that no one is left behind. The economy must be a social one, which puts into the driving seat the importance of education, training, employment and the needs of the most disadvantaged citizens.

In-Nazzjon argues that the situation in Malta with the recent spike in coronavirus cases is no longer business as usual and calls on the Prime Minister to heed the appeals of a number of constituted bodies and other organisations which in recent days have called for stricter measures and effective enforcement.

Business Today looks at the upcoming budget, insisting that forward planning is important, especially at a time of global uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The budget must provide a relief package for companies that remain hard-hit by the pandemic but the plan must also provide short to medium term incentives to those businesses that want and can expand operations. This includes export-oriented companies.

