Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

The Times of Malta says the government has not succeeded in balancing health and economic needs. It says health seems to have taken second place, which is a short-sighted move. Government’s recent decisions have not put people’s health first, it says

The Independent also says government is losing control on Covid-19 numbers. However, it says, there is only so much that the authorities can do. Controlling the spread of the virus also depends on each one of us, it says.

In-Nazzjon looks at the upcoming budget and says that people are expecting a plan for the present and for the future. Sectors are in decline, especially due to the pandemic. The government needs to present a credible budget.

L-Orizzont says that it is positive that the Malta Financial Services Authority is implementing a programme of reforms as outlined by Moneyval. This should strengthen our country’s reputation and international standing when it comes to financial services.

