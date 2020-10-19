Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
The Times of Malta says the government has not succeeded in balancing health and economic needs. It says health seems to have taken second place, which is a short-sighted move. Government’s recent decisions have not put people’s health first, it says
The Independent also says government is losing control on Covid-19 numbers. However, it says, there is only so much that the authorities can do. Controlling the spread of the virus also depends on each one of us, it says.
In-Nazzjon looks at the upcoming budget and says that people are expecting a plan for the present and for the future. Sectors are in decline, especially due to the pandemic. The government needs to present a credible budget.
L-Orizzont says that it is positive that the Malta Financial Services Authority is implementing a programme of reforms as outlined by Moneyval. This should strengthen our country’s reputation and international standing when it comes to financial services.