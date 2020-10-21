Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta says that the budget focused on mitigating the economic repercussions caused by Covid-19. Challenges to the country’s economic model caused by the coronavirus will be the ultimate test for the government.

The Independent looks at the recent co-options of Miriam Dalli and Clyde Caruana. It says Labour has clearly taken recent resignations and used them for its own advantage by bringing in people who will take on important roles.

L-Orizzont says the budget provided hope and a roadmap for when we come out of the pandemic.

In-Nazzjon pays tribute to the late MP Frederick Azzopardi and says he was a man full of kindness and humility.

