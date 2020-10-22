Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Times of Malta focuses on the EU’s decision to initiate proceeding against Malta with regard to its implementation of its cash for passports scheme, saying that this is a very unwelcome development in view of the assessment being carried out by Moneyval. The Editor expresses disappointment that Government still hopes to continue to milk this scheme with its decision to merely reform the programme rather than removing it outright for the significant negative impact it had on Malta’s reputation.

The Independent also discusses the issue of reputation, taking highlight from the recent attractiveness survey in which respondents emphasized the country’s waning international reputation and the need to improve on governance as crucial aspects for this decline. The Editor argues that this essentially proves that, what the Opposition and the media have been warning the government about for the past years, is actually happening.

Business Today describes the budget as a lifesaver in the current situation, acknowledging that a budget delivered in the shadow of a global pandemic is never an easy one to call. There is no manual to follow and decisions taken now may have to be reviewed in a few months’ time.

L-Orizzont continues to look at different measures announced in last Monday’s budget, arguing that the way the exercise sought to improve the financial position of Maltese households was a signal of economic competence.

In-Nazzjon argues that the Budget failed to address the issue of 80,000 persons being in a situation of poverty or at risk of it. It also insists that pensioners have been short-changed by the measures announced last Monday.

Like this: Like Loading...