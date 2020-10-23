Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Times of Malta looks at controversy surrounding a European Parliament resolution on Bulgaria. It says MEP Roberta Metsola cannot vehemently defend the rule of law at home but not in another country just because talks are being held.
The Independent says that since Bernard Grech took over from Adrian Delia as PN leader, the Nationalist Party seems to have found its voice again.It says labels that the PN is too negative is not wrong, adding it was the only organisation that found nothing positive in the budget presented last Monday.
L-Orizzont says the budget will be helping a variety of vulnerable people.
In-Nazzjon says the country is going through the second wave of coronavirus cases. It blames this on those in power. Other leaders like Jacinda Ardern handled the pandemic well, it says.
23rd October 2020
Times of Malta looks at controversy surrounding a European Parliament resolution on Bulgaria. It says MEP Roberta Metsola cannot vehemently defend the rule of law at home but not in another country just because talks are being held.
The Independent says that since Bernard Grech took over from Adrian Delia as PN leader, the Nationalist Party seems to have found its voice again.It says labels t...
23rd October 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden debated on Thursday for the last time ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election.
A record 47 million Americans already have cast ballots, eclipsing total early voting from the 2016 election.
Trump trails former vice president Biden in national polls, but the contest is much tighter in some battleground states where the election will...
23rd October 2020
Italy, Spain and Poland will be the first EU countries to get SURE jobs funding for the COVID emergency, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday.
"We are doing all we can to save jobs," she said. "With SURE we are supporting the temporary employment support schemes up to 100 billion euros.
"The first countries to receive the support will be Italy, Spain and Poland. ...
23rd October 2020
42 BC - Roman Republican civil wars: Second Battle of Philippi - Brutus's army is decisively defeated by Mark Antony and Octavian. Brutus commits suicide.
1911 - 1st aerial reconnaissance mission is flown by an Italian pilot over Turkish lines during the Italo-Turkish War
1942 - During WWII, Britain launches major offensive at El Alamein, Eg...
23rd October 2020
Some of the most enduring scenes of the coronavirus pandemic involve people battling it out over rolls of toilet paper. The images from supermarkets around the world provided plenty of material for hilarious memes but they were also an incisive metaphor for the fragility of global trade. Business planning is so intertwined with everyday life that when people’s routines changed overnight, we were ...
23rd October 2020
The European Union wants the World Health Organization to become more transparent about how states report emerging health crises, a draft proposal on reforming the U.N. agency says, following criticism of China's initial handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The paper, drawn up by the German government after discussions with other member states, is the latest to outline the EU...
23rd October 2020
Slovakia will impose a partial lockdown to halt the spread of coronavirus infections, Prime Mister Igor Matovic said on Thursday.
The lockdown will be imposed from Oct. 24 until Nov. 1, he said. People will still be allowed to leave for work, essential shopping and services and for trips to nature near home.
23rd October 2020
The European Union imposed sanctions on the head of Russia's military intelligence, Igor Kostyukov, and another Russian on Thursday, accusing them of stealing Angela Merkel's emails in a 2015 hacking attack on the German parliament.
Russia in May denied the accusations as a "hackneyed story" and said the EU lacked evidence.
The sanctions on the head of the GRU military intelligence agency f...
23rd October 2020
The Independent reports that new Covid-19 cases have risen to over 100 for nine days in a row. On Thursday, a woman aged 72 and a man aged 82 died with the infection at Mater Dei hospital.
Another story speaks to Caritas Director Anthony Gatt who said that the Budget announced by the government includes strong social measures, but it is unclear about a longer term strategy.
Keep in the know...
23rd October 2020
In-Nazzjon follows a debate in parliament discussing a motion by the Opposition for a public inquiry into the Electrogas power station. Opposition Leader Bernard Grech appealed to government MPs to back the motion.
Another story says that government debt is expected to rise from €5.7 million this year to €9.2 million in 2023. The paper says the total figure amounts to more than half the debt o...
Like this: Like Loading...
Related