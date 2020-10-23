Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta looks at controversy surrounding a European Parliament resolution on Bulgaria. It says MEP Roberta Metsola cannot vehemently defend the rule of law at home but not in another country just because talks are being held.

The Independent says that since Bernard Grech took over from Adrian Delia as PN leader, the Nationalist Party seems to have found its voice again.It says labels that the PN is too negative is not wrong, adding it was the only organisation that found nothing positive in the budget presented last Monday.

L-Orizzont says the budget will be helping a variety of vulnerable people.

In-Nazzjon says the country is going through the second wave of coronavirus cases. It blames this on those in power. Other leaders like Jacinda Ardern handled the pandemic well, it says.

