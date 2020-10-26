Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta looks at Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis’ consultation on constitutional changes. The editor says effective consultation should lead to informed decision-making.

The Independent says the majority of people have been abiding by Covid-19 regulations, but some government decisions have caused some confusion. Politicians are almost always seen taking off their mask. If politicians want people to follow regulations, they need to keep masks on at all times, it says.

L-Orizzont says that this budget will make society more equal. Our country has reached a level where we should no longer simply talk about this being on the agenda. Discrimination should end once and for all, it says.

In-Nazzjon says the budget will lead the government to borrow money. This will create imbalance. This will lead to a mountain of debt, it says.

Like this: Like Loading...