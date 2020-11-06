Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta looks at the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit’s fine to Lombard Bank. The €340,058 fine comes after the bank breached five anti-money laundering provisions. It says Malta’s financial services providers and anti-financial crime institutions need to be on the lookout to comply with anti-money laundering procedures.

The Independent looks at the recent terrorist attack in Vienna. It says similar events have taken place in Europe over the past years. The editor asks whether Malta is equipped to handle such an attack.

In-Nazzjon says Malta continues to remember All Saints’ Day by showing respect to the dead. The editor hopes we continue to keep our values.

L-Orizzont says our country cannot go into lockdown and restaurants cannot close. It says the situation regarding Covid-19 is under control.

