Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta looks at the EU’s long-term budget now that an agreement looks to be close to be achieved. The Editorial welcomes moves that the budget is linked to the upholding of the rule of law, as these are challenging times for democracy. The rise of populism is by no means over. Many US and EU citizens have had their confidence in traditional politicians shattered as they feel that they no longer understand the challenges they face in their lives daily.

The Independent focuses on Malta’s justice system, suggesting that a better system of appointing cases is also required to avoid overcrowding and time wasting. The court administration needs to take a long, hard look at the court operations and see where improvement can be made, particularly through better use of technology.

L-Orizzont discusses Joe Biden’s US Presidential election victory in a context of rising racism in the US. The Editor asks says that Trump’s time in power was riddled with far right rhetoric, but one must now look at decisions taken by the new administrations to fight against an issue which has become institutionalised in the country.

