Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

The Times of Malta discusses Pope Francis’ efforts to eradicate sex abuse from clerical communities and how this affects the local Church. It recalls that the Church in Malta was among the first local churches that published a very clear policy to eradicate abuse and to create a safe environment for minors and vulnerable adults is as strong as ever. The Editor recalls that Malta’s is archdiocese headed by one of the stalwarts against abuse in the universal Church: Archbishop Charles Scicluna. Described as the Vatican’s top sex crimes prosecutor, the well-respected Scicluna is at the forefront of the pope’s battle to protect minors against abuse by priests.

The Independent shares an increasing concern of many parents in Malta, as reflected in a recent survey which has shown increase consumption of alcohol and drugs by Maltese youths. The Editor argues that country must find a way to get our youths out of the party culture and find alternative ways for them to have fun, rather than clubbing or going out drinking.

In-Nazzjon dedicates its Editorial to Malta’s sister island, Gozo, insisting that the latter should be at the centre of politics rather than simply an extension of the larger island. It says how the Nationalist Party is currently listening to the needs of Gozitans after years of neglect by Labour, particularly with regard to infrastructure as well as the lack of effective policing

L-Orizzont argues that the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic should not be politicised insisting that the country must get together and follow the directions of the health authorities to emerge victorious from the current crisis. The Editor says that the Opposition leader was wrong to link Covid-19 to politics.

