Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

The Times of Malta reflects on former Finance Minister Edward Scicluna’s resignation. It says his legacy is one which saw significant financial improvement. However, this was partly achieved through financial measures that were perceived as risky.

The Independent discusses Prime Minister Robert Abela’s cabinet reshuffle. It says that the reshuffle has shown that Abela has reacted to criticism during the Covid-19 pandemic. It also raises concerns that the large number of ministries may lead to significant overlap.

L-Orizzont says the reshuffle was intended to strengthen the government’s work in the coming months. It says the cabinet will provide the necessary push to strengthen the government’s work during and after the pandemic.

In-Nazzjon says that the country wants to hear how the Prime Minister plans to steer the country out of the current Covid-19 crisis.

