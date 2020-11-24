Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta says that the sooner the Nationalist Party realises it has little chance of currying favours with the hunters’ lobby, the better its chances of inching closer to the Labour Party on support. There is little indication that Robert Abela wants to change tack and this could be to the PN’s benefit.

The Independent pays tribute to Oliver Friggieri, saying that his greatness was in his humility to understand that the more one tried to be imposing, the less successful the endeavour will be.

In-Nazzjon joins calls has called for the removal of the current prison administration over a number of unexplained deaths at the Corradino Correctional Facility. It also calls for political accountability to be shouldered in this regard.

L-Orizzont looks at embellishment works being carried around the islands to improve Malta’s touristic product to support the regeneration of this industry during these difficult times.

