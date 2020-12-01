Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta tackles the challenge of fake news and disinformation, arguing that in today’s world recognising the difference between fact and fiction, between assertion and actual evidence have become key life skills.

The Independent questions whether Prime Minister Robert Abela is being prescient or reckless in expressing a conviction that life will be business as usual by May. The Editor argues that this enthusiasm seems to differ from the position of other international leaders who continue to push for caution.

L-Orizzont takes the Prime Minister’s words as a reflection of better days yet to come, welcoming the fact that Malta would be one of the first countries to have access to the vaccine. On the other hand, it calls on the public to continue to respect the directives issued by health authorities rather than throwing caution to the wind at this crucial stage.

In-Nazzjon highlights the PN’s effort to give a more prominent role to Gozo and the Gozitans, while taking the present Labour Government to task for its approach towards the island, which it says is dominated by bad management, as reflected by the fact that three different Ministers were appointed in just seven years.

Like this: Like Loading...