The Times of Malta reacts to news that Maltese MEPs are rejecting an EU proposal for a consolidated corporate tax base. It says these MEPs need to ease tensons betweeen Malta’s interests and EU-wide values.

The Independent says that the government must work with businesses to address poverty.

L-Orizzont says that teachers should be praised and respected for their work, especially during the pandemic.

In-Nazzjon says we have a long way to go before we can return to normality.

