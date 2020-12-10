Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta says that it is understandable that the public will demand the highest possible assurances of safety with regard to the Covid-19 vaccine. However, the Editor calls on the public to ignore the voice of conspiracy theorists and when the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, trust the European regulators who have approved it with the best interests of the population at heart and seriously consider taking it.

The Independent highlights the importance to protect the Maltese language. The protection of our language should start in our schools, where Maltese should be given the utmost importance. Learning to speak and write one’s language is paramount in the overall educational development of every single student.

L-Orizzont discusses migration insisting that the EU must not build walls that shut out those that are running away from places such as Syria and Afghanistan.

In-Nazzjon says that Government has failed to improve governance and the rule of law quoting a recent report by the Council of Europe that pointed out Malta’s failures in this regard.

Business Today says that the Gozo-Malta tunnel is a major infrastructure project with financial, economic, social and environmental impacts that have to be evaluated carefully.

The Malta Business Weekly says that the new waste management regulations are an important development, despite being overdue.

Like this: Like Loading...