Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

The Times of Malta reflects on the recent cases related to Minister Ian Borg and PS Rosianne Cutajar arguing that the extent of the culture of impunity that prevails and the widespread abuse by people in public life beggars belief. This must be addressed and stopped forthwith for everyone’s sake, including present and future politicians, insists today’s Editorial.

The Independent questions Government’s four-hour u-turn with regard to flight arrivals from the UK, having first imposed a mandatory quarantine on all persons arriving from Britain, and soon after stopping all flights.

L-Orizzont reflects about solidarity or the lack of it when it comes to people running away from war and famine and questions Europe’s values in a year where over 1,000 persons died while seeking a better future while crossing the Mediterranean.

In-Nazzjon says that although we might not celebrate Christmas in the usual manner, it should not stop us from making it one of substance and happiness.

