Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

The Times of Malta says its now time to put Brexit behind us. Comparing this development to a divorce, the Editor argues that relief and not jubilation is the predominant feeling following this relationship’s end.

The Malta Independent uses its Editorial space to appeal to the public to get vaccinated and remain vigilant, arguing that we are in the final leg of the relay race.

L-Orizzont describes Karin Grech’s death as a political assassination, describing the events that surrounded one of the darkest political chapters in modern Maltese history.

In-Nazzjon‘s Editorial takes an imaginary look at life if it were Christmas everyday, suggesting that people get together to support each other despite one’s challenges expressing a true show of solidarity that offers hope.

