Times of Malta says that PM Robert Abela’s first year was a baptism of fire however he leans on misjudged rhetoric to numb concerns

MaltaToday says that gender quotas should be part of a holistic electoral reform

The Independent says that the government has caused confusion by changing the number of days for leave

L-Orizzont condemns fascism and says it is growing around Europe

In-Nazzjon criticises the government’s alleged decision to remove part of the Covid-19 team, calling it censorship.

