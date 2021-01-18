Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta shares its views on the need for broadcasting reform, saying that the country needs a regulator that is fit for purpose in a post-truth and fake-news world that increasingly lays stress on freedom of expression and hates censorship.

The Independent argues that the PM’s decision not to recuse himself from a Cabinet decision on the request of a pardon by one of the three men accused of killing Daphne Caruana Galizia, was a case of conflict of interest, in view of the fact that Abela was formerly a lawyer for the Agius brothers, who were referred to by their family nickname in court as the suppliers of the bomb that killed the journalist.

L-Orizzont claims that the country, through various initiatives by health authorities, had registered significant progress in the battle against cancer.

In-Nazzjon expresses concern that the increasing levels of debt will leave long-lasting repercussions on the population and future generations.

