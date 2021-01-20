Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says that it is time we engage in a mature discussion about our political representatives which transcends inward-looking politics.

MaltaToday says that the Vitals concession deal can only be described as a rotten deal for the Maltese taxpayer.

The Independent says Joe Biden’s election will mark a new chapter for the US and the world

L-Orizzont says we need to give a better quality of life to those in poverty

In-Nazzjon also looks at Joe Biden’s inauguration as US President, saying he faces a big challenge in uniting a country which is greatly divided.

