Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

The Times of Malta delivers a scathing assessment of Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg, saying that a court indictment on the credibility of the evidence he presented in the same court, should have immediately rendered him unfit for public office. The Editor argues that Abela’s failure to take action against a minister who thinks they are above the law would be blasphemous in terms of good governance.

The Independent commends the Opposition for carrying out a socio-economic study in Gozo which will focus on a number of factors, including working conditions, the demographic impacts, the job market, how Gozo’s health service compared to Malta’s and more. It argues that it makes sense to have such studies before coming up with proposals.

L-Orizzont says that people with disabilities should be paid at the same level of fellow employees and rails against the argument that getting a job is at any wage is better than being unemployed.

In-Nazzjon discusses how the PN’s electoral machine is ready for an election whenever this is called by the Prime Minister.

