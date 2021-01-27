Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says the country must take good care of nurses, describing them as the guardians of people’s health

MaltaToday says that the army of delivery workers in Malta in 2020 were an essential part of the COVID-19 ‘frontline’ and have now become a new class of vulnerable people

The Independent says the Prime Minister’s obsession with re-opening the economy and returning to normal times may cost us dearly.

L-Orizzont expresses its support to those who are experiencing conflict abroad

In-Nazzjon says the American University of Malta is a joke.

