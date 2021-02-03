Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Times of Malta says that if rich countries hoover up doses, poorer countries will suffer unjustly
MaltaToday says liberal democracy itself is based on the notion of no taxation without representation. The contribution of foreigner workers naturally entitles them to political and social rights as well as obligations
The Independent says that overpopulation in Malta’s prison needs to be tackled.
L-Orizzont says that the UK courts decision regarding 15 activists was an important one.
In-Nazzjon says the police commissioner needs to continue to prove himself.