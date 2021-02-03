Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says that if rich countries hoover up doses, poorer countries will suffer unjustly

MaltaToday says liberal democracy itself is based on the notion of no taxation without representation. The contribution of foreigner workers naturally entitles them to political and social rights as well as obligations

The Independent says that overpopulation in Malta’s prison needs to be tackled.

L-Orizzont says that the UK courts decision regarding 15 activists was an important one.

In-Nazzjon says the police commissioner needs to continue to prove himself.

CDeNews is owned and managed by the CDE Intelligence Unit (CDEIU) and the flagship news portal of CorporateIdentities' CorporateDispatch ePublications. It is based in Malta and registered with the country's Department of Information.

Mario Draghi accepts Italian President’s mandate to form new Government Italy's President Sergio Mattarella has given a mandate to former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi to form a new government, an official said on Wednesday. Draghi will now have to hold talks with political parties to try and mus...

Photo Story: COVID-19 vaccinations in Pakistan A Pakistani health worker receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine, in Hyderabad, Pakistan, 03 February 2021. Pakistan initiated its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on 02 February, in a televised ceremony in which Prime Minister Imran Khan oversaw the firs... Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first

