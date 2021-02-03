Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.

Ok, I Agree
Editorial, Editors' Perspectives

Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says that if rich countries hoover up doses, poorer countries will suffer unjustly

MaltaToday says liberal democracy itself is based on the notion of no taxation without representation. The contribution of foreigner workers naturally entitles them to political and social rights as well as obligations

The Independent says that overpopulation in Malta’s prison needs to be tackled.

L-Orizzont says that the UK courts decision regarding 15 activists was an important one.

In-Nazzjon says the police commissioner needs to continue to prove himself.

%d bloggers like this: