Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

The Times of Malta says that the time of reckoning for former PM Joseph Muscat has arrived, as his relationship with Yorgen Fenech becomes more exposed. The Editor argues that while Muscat is entitled to his own defence, the arguments brought forward so far were unconvincing.

The Independent notes how Government remains silent every time an international institution publishes a negative report, citing a recent analysis by the he Economist Intelligence Unit, which again placed Malta in its list of countries with a “flawed democracy”.

In-Nazzjon also rails against the democratic deficit witnessed in our country, choosing to focus on the way the national broadcaster serves as a Government noticeboard, with Labour politicians then avoiding giving comments to NET journalists.

L-Orizzont sheds light on a category which has suffered in silence throughout the pandemic, that of the elderly. The editor recalls how many vulnerable people have been locked inside for almost a year, away from the persons they care for most.

