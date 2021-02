Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says that Moody’s and the European Commission’s economic analysis should give rise to optimism with a hefty dose of caution.

MaltaToday says that we should not lower our guard in our fight against Covid-19

The Independent says that doctors should be provided with better parking conditions at Mater Dei.

L-Orizzont says the crisis in Yemen should lead to action from the EU

In-Nazzjon says the national broadcaster is biased

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...