Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Times of Malta looks back at events happening in the past two days in connection with the Caruana Galizia murder and argues that to ensure that justice is truly served, this should not be turned into a PR exercise. The Editor calls on the Police Commissioner to refuse to be pressured from the corridors of power and act in the best interest of the law.

The Independent describes the newest tower planned for Paceville as a cheese grater tower, saying that construction of tall buildings in the area will continue unabated, despite the fact that a much-hyped masterplan for the area has never materialised.

The Business Today dedicated its editorial to Malta’s required energy reforms suggesting that it is easier to control and regulate emissions from central power stations and energy generators than controlling thousands of little engines running on our roads. The Editor makes the case that Malta needs a holistic plan for the next 30 years that covers all aspects of this drive towards cleaner energy and carbon neutrality.

L-Orizzont calls on the European Union to give clear direction of where it seeks to go, suggesting that it has failed on a number of issues such as tackling problems such as migration and poverty which in turn is leading to a rise in extremism and populism.

In-Nazzjon says that the recent arrests in connection with the Caruana Galizia murder should not put a lid on the case, but rather all the truth, particularly on the persons that have backed and then defended those behind the assassination, should come out.

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

