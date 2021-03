Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says there are no good reasons to justify loosening restrictions at this key juncture in the fight against Covid-19

The Independent says we must all put in the effort to fight agains Coronavirus

In-Nazzjon says relations with Libya are very important and should be sustained

L-Orizzont criticises US President Joe Biden’s decision to attack Syria

