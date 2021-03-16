Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta insists that for the National Audit Office (NAO) to remain the vibrant and relevant institution of oversight it is meant to be, it must be afforded all the protection necessary to function without any interference whatsoever.

The Independent expresses doubts on Government’s insistence that Covid-tracing is working as it should with a delay not exceeding 24 hours. The Editor said that according to calculations made by the newsroom also by speaking with people involved, the process is approximately nine days behind.

In-Nazzjon argues that politicians with close relationships with criminals should not be defended and calls on the Police Commissioner to take the necessary action following recent ties coming to the fore.

L-Orizzont highlights the recent infrastructural development around the country which befits a forward-looking and ambitious nation.

