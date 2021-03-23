Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta shares a message to its readers following the news that two of Allied Newspapers’ former managing directors are facing serious charges in court. The Editor reminds its readers that the company operates a strict distinction between commercial and editorial lines. Asking for support, the Editor says it is a difficult and painful time but expresses hope to emerge from this even stronger.

L-Orizzont says that tourism is at crossroads, calling for a mature discussion on the future of the industry, which takes into consideration the sustainability of the industry and the pressure it puts on our resources.

The Independent says that the closing down of schools has brought with it a significant number of challenges for parents, but ultimately the decision taken to do so was the right one. At a time when Covid-19 numbers were hitting record highs, the protection of our children and teachers is of the utmost importance.

In-Nazzjon says that the fight against money laundering, corruption and financial crime must be taken seriously, insisting that the charges put forward last week are only the tip of the iceberg.

