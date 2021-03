Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says that institutionalist racism is not just damaging Malta institutionally and internationally, it is sowing the seeds of a very bitter future harvest.

The Malta Independent says that Joseph Muscat should have reacted more strongly to former chief of staff’s Keith Schembri’s arrest.

In-Nazzjon says that this current administration needs to carry political responsibility

L-Orizzont says that we need to ensure our own standards are in line before we point towards others.

