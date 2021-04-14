Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says that oversight of non-profit organisations can only be effective if it is inspired by a cooperative undertaking between the government regulator, the non-profit community, people who support charities and those that they serve.

MaltaToday says that the greatest stumbling block for PN recovery is that voters still find it very difficult to perceive it as an alternative government.

Independent says that the truth on whether former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri is innocent or guilty may never be known

L-Orizzont says that the citizen has to be at the centre of all justice proceedings

In-Nazzjon says that we need to get people vaccinated as soon as possible to continue fighting against the spread of Covid-19

