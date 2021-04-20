Maltese Editors Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta notes recent changes at the FIAU, saying that enacting good legislation is a crucial first step in proving Malta’s commitment to the rule of law. But the real test comes when law enforcement in all spheres of public life, especially in preventing financial crime, is intrusive, persistent and consistent. Bringing those who abuse public trust to justice should not be a sporadic reaction to threats of sanctions but an ingrained commitment to do what is right at all times in the public interest.

The Independent says that while environmental NGOs have been doing a great part to protect Malta’s environment, there is a limit to their reach. The Editor calls for stronger planning policies which aim to safeguard the traditional look of Malta and its environment, rather than allow a hotchpotch approach to construction on the islands and pandering to developers.

L-Orizzont argues that Europe must find its social soul if it is to reconnect with its citizens. The Editorial quotes a recent survey which shows that just 46% of Europeans believe that there are equal opportunities within the bloc.

In-Nazzjon speaks about the tourism industry and the urgent attention that it requires, insisting that politicians should listen to the experience of the experts from within the sector.

