Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

The Times of Malta says painful decisions are needed by the Environment Minister, including the removal of Prof Victor Axiak as ERA Chairman. The editor argues that an environment minister who cannot control his own regulatory authorities looks weak, especially when appointees responding to him greenlight environmentally harmful road-building projects and the destruction of arable land.

Business Today argues that tourism is key to recovery. The Editor says that ideas floated by the PN can provide a basis for regeneration in tourism and government would do well to take a long hard look at them.

The Independent speaks about the Fort Bingemma saga, with a family living in the fortification and using it as a cow farm despite the lease having expired more than 12 years ago.

The Business Weekly says that the IT hack that has affected the Nationalist Party is part of a worrying trend requiring immediate attention by authorities, including possibly, through a strengthening of regulations.

L-Orizzont calls for an improvement in services offered in homes for the elderly, particularly in terms of food. This is essential to safeguard and provide the elderly with a better quality of life.

In-Nazzjon says that the voluntary sector is an important foundation within Maltese society and NGOs should be defended against attempts by Government to stifle their activity through disproportionate regulation.

