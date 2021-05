Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta reports that Deborah Schembri’s new MDA role adds to the power of the developers’ lobby.

The Independent says that there should be a balanced approach to working from home

L-Orizzont says that racism needs to be fought at schools.

In-Nazzjon says that poverty continues to grow under the Labour administration.

