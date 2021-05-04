Maltese Editors Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta argues that it’s time for a new social contract, insisting that our society must show that it will offer restitution to those who have carried the heaviest burdens of the pandemic. There is no reason why wealth rather than work should not be taxed to ensure that social justice prevails in the post-pandemic workplace.

The Independent says that holding an election in the coming months, while it is always the PM’s prerogative, would inevitably hit business again at a time when they should be getting all the support they need to recover from months of uncertainty.

In-Nazzjon says that appointments to the diplomatic corps should be taken seriously as such people reflect the nation they represent.

L-Orizzont shares its views on the post-Covid strategy as a national consultation on the matter is currently underway. The Editor argues that Malta takes on the post-pandemic route finding itself in a position of strength.

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...