Times of Malta says that Malta appears to be slowly clawing its way out of the hole it had dug for itself when it comes to money-laundering legislation

The Malta Independent says that the United Kingdom’s decision not to include Malta in its green list is a big blow to our tourism industry.

L-Orizzont says that we need to fix our village cores and towns

In-Nazzjon says that the Labour government is full of scandals and that it is wasting people’s money.