The Times tackles the issue of road fatalities, saying that over the past years too many obituaries of road fatality victims have been written. The road building spree and the ever rising number of vehicles demand that a fresh, robust effort is made to ensure road fatalities are not simply a statistic.

The Independent focuses on a similar theme, that of construction. Enforcement in the construction sector has been lacking for many years, it argues, noting the constant danger posed to neighbours of construction sites and to construction sector employees.

L-Orizzont highlights the extensive restoration works carried out in local valleys, with Chadwick Lakes being a prime example. As part of this important intervention, which is being managed by the Energy and Water Agency, more than 53,000 m3 of silt and valley deposits have been cleared from the dam areas in this zone that have been depositing for decades.

In-Nazzjon takes target on Justyne Caruana, highlighting the alleged misgivings in connection of the case which saw former footballer Daniel Bogdanovic, a friend of hers, being awarded a consultative role through a direct order.