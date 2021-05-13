Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta tackles the migration issue saying that seeking safety is a human right. The Editor argues that Human rights don’t change based on whether you seek safety by land, air or sea, saying that as a country we need to heed the UNHCR’s calls for the expansion of legal pathways such as humanitarian corridors, resettlement and family reunification.

The Independent warns against making the same mistakes of last year with regard to the pandemic. The Editor recalls that it has taken months to bring down the numbers to the current low levels, but warns it takes little, perhaps just one mass activity or illegal party, for the virus to spread again.

The Business Today argues that in the coming months two things remain crucial: government’s continued financial support for industry, which is possible because of the robust finances that gave the country a breathing space; and pandemic-related decisions that continue being informed by scientific evidence.

The Business Weekly says that one of the few silver linings of the pandemic has been the move towards more sensible, comfortable and practical clothing for work.

In-Nazzjon says that the country deserves a police force which is free from political control and manoeuvring.

L-Orizzont focuses on a recent agreement for better work conditions. The new agreement marks an improvement in working conditions over the last 30 years for officials working in Malta’s correctional facilities and will see €3 million invested in correctional facility workers.